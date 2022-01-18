Ralph Marshall Wilshire, age 70 of Clinton

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 153 Views

Ralph Marshall Wilshire, age 70 of Clinton, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 14th, 2022. Ralph retired with the Anderson County School System as a custodian after 42 years. He loved working with the children and staff at the old South Clinton Elementary and Lake City Elementary School. This also allowed him to do his “second job” that of a farmer and he loved the farmer’s life working with all of his friends and taking care of his livestock and hayfields. He was his happiest when out on his tractor. He was a kind and generous Christian man. Ralph is preceded in death by parents, RJ and Alice Wilshire and brother, Elmer ”Red” Wilshire.  
He is survived by wife of 35 years, Charlotte Wilshire, children, Sandy (Allen) Cate, Christopher Myers, Jimmy (Shelby) Myers; grandchildren, Ethan Myers, James Myers and Timothy (Jessica) McGrew; great-grandchildren, Silas, Brentley, Easton, Roland McGrew; brother, Delmer Wilshire.
In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. John 14:2
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00PM. Ralph’s graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Thursday, January 20,2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Kevin Thacker officiating.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Billy Hayes, age 81, of Anderson County

Billy Hayes, age 81, of Anderson County, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.