ORT: Grant obtained to aid in identifying infant boy’s body

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge Police Department has received a $5,246 grant for genetic testing to identify Baby Wyatt Doe, the newborn boy found dead in Melton Hill Lake almost two years ago.

The grant is from a nonprofit organization called Season of Justice that is based in Indianapolis. The City Council could accept the grant for the ORPD during its meeting on Monday.

As you may recall, the unidentified baby boy’s was found near the bank along Melton Lake Greenway on March 26th, 2020.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith said at the time that investigators were calling the infant “Wyatt,” which means “little warrior.”

In 2020, Oak Ridge Today reported that DNA samples had been taken by the medical examiner. Baby Wyatt’s race had not been determined. Police officers were not able to tell from his physical appearance.

There are no new leads in the case. Investigators have asked for tips and information that could help identify Wyatt.

If you have information to share with the ORPD, you can contact the Oak Ridge Police Department by phone at (865) 425-4399, by email at PoliceTips@OakRidgeTN.gov, on Facebook at OakRidgePoliceDepartment, on Twitter at OakRidgePolice, or at the Oak Ridge Police Department website at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.