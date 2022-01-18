ORPW announces sewer inspections, work

(ORPW press release) Oak Ridge Public Works would like residents to be aware of upcoming sewer work and inspections.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, crews will be working on the sewer system in the following areas: West Outer Drive at Outer Drive/Pennsylvania Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets from West Outer Drive to East Pasadena Road, Vermont Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Verbena Road, Viking Road from Vermont Avenue to Oak Ridge Turnpike, North Tulane Avenue and side streets, Hillside Road from Pennsylvania Avenue to West Hunter Circle, Outer Drive from West Outer Drive to New York Avenue, Orchard Circle, New York Avenue and side streets to West Newkirk Lane, Utah Avenue, and side streets, Providence Road from Oak Ridge High School to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Work will take approximately until April 1, 2022, to complete.

They will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool (SL-RAT) which operates with acoustic sound. During this time, residents may experience unusual noises coming from sewer lines, which is normal due to the high frequency this tool uses.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.