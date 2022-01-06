ORPD investigating spike in catalytic converter thefts

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Police Department says that they are investigating several thefts of catalytic converters over the past few weeks.  In a social media post, Oak Ridge Police say they wanted to let the public know that they are actively working on ways to combat this crime, but add that there are some things you can do to avoid these types of thefts, and really, any sort of vehicle theft. 

  • Park in well-lit areas;
  • Park in a garage or fenced in area;
  • Install, or adjust, security cameras to include your parking areas;
  • Report any suspicious activity;
  • Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, or have it welded to the vehicle’s frame.

If anyone has any information regarding the catalytic converter thefts report it here: https://form.jotform.com/92414624991159
Tipsters can remain anonymous.

