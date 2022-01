On Sunday, February 13th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its Showcase Concert at 3:30 pm, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, located at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, in Oak Ridge.

This is a free event and will feature small ensembles, trios, duets, and soloists performing a variety of music including classical, jazz, swing, contemporary, Broadway, and novelty pieces. For more information, you can visit www.orcb.org or www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.