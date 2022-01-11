OR Council approves grant to aid in identifying ‘Baby Wyatt’

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council voted to accept a $5246 grant from a non-profit organization on behalf of the city’s police department to pay for advanced DNA analysis in the case of “Baby Wyatt Doe.”

The newborn’s body, with the umbilical cord still attached, was found by a passerby in the water near the Melton Lake Greenway in March of 2020. Officers dubbed him “Wyatt,” which means “warrior,” and erected a memorial for the baby along the greenway. In the almost two years since the discovery, the case has grown cold and investigators applied for and received, a $5246 grant from an Indianapolis-based group called Season of Justice to pay for the needed testing. The funds will be sent directly to the lab where the tests are conducted and will be specifically earmarked for the identification of “Baby Wyatt.”

The Oak Ridge City Council voted to officially accept the grant on Monday, and as soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

If you have information to share with the ORPD, you can contact the Oak Ridge Police Department by phone at (865) 425-4399, by email at PoliceTips@OakRidgeTN.gov, on Facebook at OakRidgePoliceDepartment, on Twitter at OakRidgePolice, or at the Oak Ridge Police Department website at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.