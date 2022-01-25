One-time Norris PD Chief appointed to statewide post

(TDCI press release) The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces the appointment of law enforcement veteran leader William “Chip” Kain to serve in a dual role as the new executive director of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) and as the new executive secretary of the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST).

Since 2019, Kain has served with the Tennessee Board of Regents, starting as the Roane State Community College director of public safety/chief of police until his promotion in 2021 to the position of assistant vice chancellor for campus safety and security for the college system.

Kain gained valuable law enforcement experience during a distinguished career in law enforcement, highlighted by his work as the chief of police for the City of Baneberry (2015-17) and, later, as the chief of police for the City of Norris (2017-18). Since 2014, Kain has taught criminal justice as an adjunct instructor at Roane State Community College and as an adjunct instructor at Tennessee Tech University.

He was named to the TLETA/POST positions at the conclusion of a nationwide search in 2021 to replace Brian Grisham who retired from the position.

“For over 50 years, TLETA has provided training that has been critical to the success of thousands of Tennessee law enforcement officers and the millions of Tennesseans they serve and protect,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Through an extensive nationwide search, Chip distinguished himself from the many qualified candidates with his experience, expertise, and customer-focused vision. I am confident that he will help lead TLETA into another 50 successful years because of his passion for training law enforcement officers and his proven commitment to serving Tennessee.”

A native of Tennessee, Kain is a graduate of TLETA Class 1465 and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 2006 and Bethel University in 2014.

“The discipline and lessons I learned as an officer in training at TLETA provided a solid foundation to grow into a leader in this field. Knowing the important role of TLETA in my professional life, I am humbled by the responsibility of leading this institution,” Kain said. “We will focus on customer service and providing law enforcement leaders with the training and support they need to deliver the highest quality law enforcement officers to the citizens of our state. I wish to thank Commissioner Lawrence and TDCI Chief of Staff Jennifer Peck for the opportunity to serve in this position, as well as my wife and family for their support.”

Authorized by the 1963 General Assembly for the purpose of training state, county, and city law enforcement officers, TLETA is Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training academy. In 2021, 838 students were trained at TLETA in 26 different classes. Since its founding, over 23,300 officers have been trained at TLETA’s basic police recruit schools. The POST Commission is an 18-member regulatory body for Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

Kain’s first day of service was Monday, January 24, 2022.