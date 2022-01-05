Oak Ridge offers 3 places to get rid of live trees, other holiday greenery

The city of Oak Ridge says that anyone looking to get rid of their live Christmas trees can take them to the parking lots at Big Turtle Park and Solway Parks, or at the Warehouse Road Convenience Center.

When you pull into the Big Turtle Park parking lot, there are signs that say where to leave the trees and where you can leave live wreaths. If you have any plastic bags or garbage to dispose of, please place it in the trash bin nearby and do not leave it with the pile of trees.

Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks crews are also accepting live trees at Solway Park, adjacent to the boat ramp on Edgemoor Road. The Parks Division will bring those trees to the Living Earth organic waste recycling center in Solway. Live trees should be free of ornaments, lights, and tinsel.

Trees are also accepted at the Convenience Center at 400 Warehouse Road through the end of January. They should be placed in the brush box.

Do not leave artificial Christmas trees at either park. These must be broken down and disposed of with your regular trash pickup or brought to the Warehouse Road Convenience Center and thrown away in household garbage compactors.

Please call (865) 425-3550 with any questions or for more information.

