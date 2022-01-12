Oak Ridge Council to hold special meeting Jan. 18

At the direction of the City Manager and in accordance with Article II, Section 2, of the Charter of the City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a special meeting of City Council is hereby called for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Courtroom, 200 S. Tulane Avenue. The meeting will be limited to consideration of the following:

• AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 27-85, TITLED “A PERSONNEL PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE,” AS AMENDED, SECTION 11.2, TITLED “EMERGENCY LEAVE,” SUBSECTION B, TITLED “USE OF EMERGENCY LEAVE,” BY ADDING A NEW SUBPART TO GIVE THE CITY MANAGER AUTHORITY, IN UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCES, TO IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY POLICIES ALLOWING EMPLOYEES TO IMMEDIATELY USE EMERGENCY LEAVE.

• AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE NO. 27-85, TITLED “A PERSONNEL PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE,” AS AMENDED, BY UPDATING THE FOLLOWING SECTIONS: SECTION 6.1, TITLED “WORK PERIOD,” SUBSECTIONS C AND D, AND SECTION 6.2, TITLED “OVERTIME,” SUBSECTION B, FOR THE PURPOSE OF CHANGING THE WORK PERIODS FOR EMPLOYEES WHO ARE ENGAGED IN LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITIES AND FIRE PROTECTION ACTIVITIES.

In accordance with the City Charter, matters transacted at this special meeting shall be limited to the subjects recited in the notice of the meeting.

