Nona Ellen Brooks, age 83, of Harriman

Nona Ellen Brooks, age 83, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Roane Medical Center.  She was born December 19, 1938 in Harriman and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.  Nona loved her flowers and being outdoors.  She had worked at Harriman Hosiery and later retired as a seamstress from Red Cap Industries.  Preceded in death by her parents, Carmack & Margaret Louise Cates Brooks; brothers, David Brooks and Charlie Brooks; sisters, Vivian Davenport, and Maxine Dew.

SURVIVORS

Sister                                       Luretha Hampton & husband, David of Ariton, Alabama

Nieces & Nephews                  Ina Lyn Dew of Harriman

                                                Troy Shannon Dew of Harriman

                                                Angie Williams of Harriman

                                                Lisa Johnson of Middlebury, IN

                                                Brian Brooks of Knoxville

Tameshia Arnett of Ozark, AL

Eric Hampton of Ashford, AL

Sister-in-law                            Patsy Brooks of Harriman

Brothers-in-law                      Earl Lynn Dew of Harriman

Jack Davenport of Goshen, Indiana                           

Several extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Family & friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Sunday to go in procession to Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman for graveside service.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

