Morgan deputies make ‘huge’ NYE drug bust

Friday, authorities with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department say their deputies made what was described as a “huge” drug bust.

At around 9 am on New Year’s Eve, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on EC Noe Road, off of Corbin Hill, following a “months-long” investigation of the home’s resident, Jerry Roysdon, and his alleged illegal drug activity.

Roysdon was located in his bedroom and taken into custody after a brief struggle with deputies.

Inside the home, investigators say they seized 350 narcotic pain pills, over 4 grams of meth, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, five handguns, and $15,000 in cash.

Roysdon was taken to the Morgan County Jail on charges that include six different counts of the sale of illegal narcotics, and one count each of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child endangerment, and resisting arrest.

