Misty Marie Dickson, age 44 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.  She was born May 24, 1977 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.  Throughout her life she loved making crafts, listening to music, playing the piano, singing, and going on camping adventures.  She was a member of Zion Assembly Church of God. Misty was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd & Freda Russell and Miller and Cassie Jones.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Dickson, Jr. of Clinton; sons, Jessy Dickson & wife Peyton of Clinton and James Dickson of Clinton; parents, Bennie & Kim Jones of Oliver Springs; brother, BJ Jones & wife Sarah of Petros; father and mother-in-law, Ray Dickson, Sr. & wife Joyce; sister-in-law, Becky Russell of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Ethan Russell, Cheyenne Jones, Benji Jones, Colt Jones, & Gauge Jones.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Ray Dickson, Sr. and Rev. Wayne Williams officiating.  Misty’s graveside will be 2:00 pm, Friday at Staff Sgt. Cornelius Carter Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

