Melvin A. Page, of Kingston, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 28, 1947 in Harriman and is a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church where he had a great love for his church family and pastor, Rev. Randy Griffis. In his senior year at Harriman High School he was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War and had many scars to prove his service. He traveled over the Southeast sharing his testimony in various churches of the arm of protection that surrounded him during this era. He was a member of the American Legion Harriman Post 53 and the DAV. Melvin retired from the United States Postal Service where he had worked as a Letter Carrier for the city of Harriman over 31 years. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing while he was able. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tara Poole.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 53 years Glenna Jarnagin Page of Kingston

Sons Butch Page & wife, Tonja of Ten Mile

Jeffrey Page & wife, Pamela of Niceville, FL

Chris Page & wife, Emily of Harriman

Robert Page of Kingston

Mother Una Googe of Harriman

Brothers Lanny Simmons & wife, Angie of Berea, KY

Ronald Simmons of Berea, KY

Chuck Simmons & wife, Mary of Harriman

Sister Sandy Sessons & husband, Dave of Hendersonville

Grandchildren Stan Wilkerson, Cam Page, Brody Fish, Karly Page, DylanPage

Step-great-grandchildren Bradyn, Emma & Sophia

Brothers-in-law Dennis Jarnagin & wife, Veda of Harriman

Mike Jarnagin & wife, Sharon of Harriman

Gary Jarnagin & wife, Tammy of Crossville

Sisters-in-law Janice Williams and Sherry Clowers of Maryville

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held 12:00 pm, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Roane Memorial Gardens and those wishing to attend should meet at 11:15 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Military Honors will be conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to The Roane County Military Honor Guard, c/o James Ryans, 346 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is honored to serve the Page family.