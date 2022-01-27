MEDIC taking part in ‘Dunk for Donations’

(MEDIC Regional Blood Center) MEDIC will compete with the middle Tennessee region American Red Cross on February 7 – 10 in the first-ever Dunk for Donations event. The blood center collecting the most red blood cells will be declared the winner. Additionally, MEDIC will support The Pat Summitt Foundation that week by donating $5 per donor to the organization.

“February is traditionally a slow month for collections, and we are looking forward to partnering with the American Red Cross to increase donations for both organizations,” said director of communications Kristy Altman. “The Dunk for Donations event will take place through the week, and we are excited for some friendly competition while also supporting The Pat Summitt Foundation.”

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, We Back Pat wristband, and coupons for several restaurants including Dunkin. Donors are also automatically entered to win tickets to the February 13 basketball game and other great prizes.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center along with other regional centers.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.