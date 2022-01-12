MEDIC: Blood shortage ‘unprecedented,’ donations encouraged

A joint statement was released earlier at the national level encouraging the public to donate during this unprecedented blood shortage crisis. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is urging donors in the East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky areas to donate with their local blood bank.

“We have critically low inventory levels for O Negative and O Positive and severely low inventory for A Negative and B Negative blood types. MEDIC serves 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, and we are urging donors to donate with us to stabilize inventory levels,” said Kristy Altman director of communications. “We appreciate the national-level attention and the best way to help locally is to donate locally.”

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center along with other regional centers.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org.

This is a link to the video of the area’s major hospitals encouraging donations through MEDIC: https://youtu.be/ort7LeTxpDA