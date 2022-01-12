MEDIC: Blood shortage ‘unprecedented,’ donations encouraged

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 10 Views

A joint statement was released earlier at the national level encouraging the public to donate during this unprecedented blood shortage crisis. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is urging donors in the East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky areas to donate with their local blood bank.  

“We have critically low inventory levels for O Negative and O Positive and severely low inventory for A Negative and B Negative blood types. MEDIC serves 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, and we are urging donors to donate with us to stabilize inventory levels,” said Kristy Altman director of communications. “We appreciate the national-level attention and the best way to help locally is to donate locally.” 

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center along with other regional centers. 

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals. 

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment. 

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org.

This is a link to the video of the area’s major hospitals encouraging donations through MEDIC: https://youtu.be/ort7LeTxpDA

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

DA to seek the death penalty in gruesome Oak Ridge murder

On Monday, Anderson County Seventh District Attorney General Dave Clark announced that his office will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.