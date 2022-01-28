Matthew Ray Ellenburg, age 58

Matthew Ray Ellenburg, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Powell, TN on Monday, January 24, 2022. Matthew whole-heartedly loved his family, and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and music.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billie Ellenburg; mother, Helen Barbour; stepfather, Mack Barbour; brother, Leslie Ellenburg.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Myra Ellenburg of Powell, TN; son, Justin Ellenburg (Latasha) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Jessica Ellenburg and Dewayne Cook of Powell, TN; brothers, Jerry Ellenburg of Oak Ridge, TN, Mickey Ellenburg of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Austin Moore (Darlene) of Lenoir City, TN; sisters-in-law, Gayle Skidmore of Clinton, TN, Donna Arthur of Knoxville, TN; Aunt Gini of Chattanooga, TN and Aunt Jo of Alabama; grandchildren, Lennon, Olivia, and Silas. Matthew is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Austin Moore officiating. A graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

