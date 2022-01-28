Local Sports Update

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, THURSDAY, 1/27/22
- Hancock County girls 38 Jellico 22…Hancock County boys 81 Jellico 71 (2OT)
- Alcoa girls 53 Fulton 40…Alcoa boys 57 Fulton 56
- Tellico Plains girls 63 Kingston 41…Kingston boys 64 Tellico Plains 53
- Oneida girls 47 Wartburg 40…Oneida boys 69 Wartburg 48
- Greenback girls 43 Harriman 37…Harriman boys 69 Greenback 45
SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 1/28/22
- Clinton at Scott (Fox & Farley Full Court Press, WYSH)
- Anderson County at Halls
- Oak Ridge at Karns
- Campbell County at Powell
- Sunbright at Oliver Springs
- Central at West
- Oakdale at Greenback
- Rockwood at Harriman
- Midway at Polk County
SATURDAY, 1/29/22
- Cocke County at Clinton (6:00, Fox & Farley Full Court Press, WYSH)
- Northview Academy at Anderson County
- Campbell County at Central
- Rockwood at Sunbright
NCAA WOMEN
- Auburn 71 #4 Tennessee 61
NCAA MEN
- Saturday, 8:00…#18 Tennessee at Texas
NBA
- Memphis hosts Utah Friday and Washington on Saturday. Thursday, Ja Morant was announced as a starter for the Western Conference All-Star Team, making him only the second Grizzly (Marc Gasol) to earn that honor.
NHL
- Edmonton 3 Nashville 2
SPHL
- The Knoxville Ice Bears are on the road this weekend, playing at Vermillion County Friday and at Quad Cities on both Saturday and Sunday.