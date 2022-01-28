Local Sports Update

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, THURSDAY, 1/27/22

  • Hancock County girls 38 Jellico 22…Hancock County boys 81 Jellico 71 (2OT)
  • Alcoa girls 53 Fulton 40…Alcoa boys 57 Fulton 56
  • Tellico Plains girls 63 Kingston 41…Kingston boys 64 Tellico Plains 53
  • Oneida girls 47 Wartburg 40…Oneida boys 69 Wartburg 48
  • Greenback girls 43 Harriman 37…Harriman boys 69 Greenback 45

SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 1/28/22

  • Clinton at Scott (Fox & Farley Full Court Press, WYSH)
  • Anderson County at Halls
  • Oak Ridge at Karns
  • Campbell County at Powell
  • Sunbright at Oliver Springs
  • Central at West
  • Oakdale at Greenback
  • Rockwood at Harriman
  • Midway at Polk County

SATURDAY, 1/29/22

  • Cocke County at Clinton (6:00, Fox & Farley Full Court Press, WYSH)
  • Northview Academy at Anderson County
  • Campbell County at Central
  • Rockwood at Sunbright

NCAA WOMEN

  • Auburn 71 #4 Tennessee 61

NCAA MEN

  • Saturday, 8:00…#18 Tennessee at Texas

NBA

  • Memphis hosts Utah Friday and Washington on Saturday.  Thursday, Ja Morant was announced as a starter for the Western Conference All-Star Team, making him only the second Grizzly (Marc Gasol) to earn that honor.

NHL

  • Edmonton 3 Nashville 2

SPHL

  • The Knoxville Ice Bears are on the road this weekend, playing at Vermillion County Friday and at Quad Cities on both Saturday and Sunday.

