The Lord called LaVern Douglas home on January 13, 2022. Born in 1957 in Toledo, Ohio, he made his earthly home in Clinton, Tennessee.
He leaves behind an adoring family and many close friends, neighbors, and coworkers who all loved him dearly.
LaVern was preceded in death by father Russell Douglas and brother David Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Janice Douglas, daughter Ashley Douglas, son Christian Young, mother Reba Hyden-Douglas, sister-in-law Kathy Young, and many extended family members.
He had a successful 39-year career with Ingles Markets and most recently served the southeast region with 21 years in Loss Prevention.
LaVern loved relaxing at the beach and exploring our national parks. His sense of humor brought laughter and joy to all who met him. His loyalty, kindness, patriotism, and caring nature had no limits. He will be forever missed by everyone who had the honor of knowing him.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 18 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee, followed by the funeral service and graveside at Grandview Memorial Garden. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, consider honoring LaVern’s memory by paying his kindness forward. www.holleygamble.com

