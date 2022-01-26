Larry Ray Christopher, age 70, of Harriman

Larry Ray Christopher, age 70, of Harriman, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.  He was born September 7, 1951 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Larry enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.  He loved taking day trips, sightseeing with his family. He had worked at Roane Hosiery and later retired from Horsehead Industries in Rockwood.  Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ray Christopher & Delores Jacqueline Gunter Christopher; brother, David Christopher; and special niece, Angie Parks.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 52 years           Kay Lemons Christopher of Harriman

Sons                             Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman

                                     Jackie Christopher of Harriman

                                     Matthew Christopher of Harriman

7 Grandchildren          

Brothers                       Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis

                                     Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law             Larry Lemons & Jerry Lemons, both of Harriman

Sisters-in-law                Linda Christopher of Rockwood

                                     Rita Webster & husband, Cotton of Harriman

Several Special Friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family members

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service at 8:00 pm, in the chapel.  Interment will be held 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022  at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Harriman.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

