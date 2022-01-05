Lady Dragons rally to win thriller; Records fall in Dragons’ blowout victory

Clinton girls 59 Seymour 58: Belle Starnes hit a free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation to cap an impressive come-from-behind victory for her Lady Dragons, who have now won five in a row to improve to 11-4.

Clinton fell behind by as many as 20 points in the first half and trailed by 17 at halftime, but an inspired defensive effort out of the locker room spearheaded a charge by homestanding Clinton that saw them steadily erode the Lady Eagles’ big lead and take a lead of their own by as many as 6 in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Seymour would not go away quietly, and with the game tied at 58-58, a scramble for a loose ball resulted in Starnes being fouled. After missing the first of two shots, Starnes calmly knocked down the second with 1.2 seconds to play, and Seymour was unable to get a decent look at a potentially game-winning shot.

Sarah Burton returned to the lineup as the #1 scorer in the state of Tennessee and the 8th-leading scorer in the nation, and while held below her average, led Clinton with a game-high 27 points to go along with 8 rebounds. Contributions came from all over the roster for CHS, with freshmen Sydney Herrell and Ally York scoring eight apiece, fellow freshman Bailey Burroughs tallying 7 points and 10 rebounds, and of course, the senior, Starnes, who capped off her six-point night with that game-winning free throw.

Clinton boys 90 Seymour 45: On a record-setting night at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, the Clinton Dragons won their 14th consecutive game in dominant fashion.

Trace Thackerson set a new school single-game assist record with 22, one shy of the state record of 23 set just last February, and fellow senior Jackson Garner established a new single-game school record for three-pointers with 11 on his way to 35 points.

The Dragons (14-1) came out a little sluggish and allowed 1-15 Seymour to hang around a little longer than expected, but after halftime, came out with a purpose, and that purpose was utter domination. A pressing defense stymied Seymour all night long and the Dragons fed off that on the offensive end, as four scored in double figures. Garner’s 35 led the way, while Jeremiah Blauvelt added 17, Rishon Bright tallied 14, and Lane Harrison notched 10.