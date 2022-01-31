Katherine S. Hawkins Andronick, age 83

Katherine S. Hawkins Andronick age 83, passed away on January 27, 2022, in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, where she has resided for the past 59 years. Kathy was born May 21, 1938, to the late Dave and Nancy Heatherly Hawkins of Lake City, TN Kathy graduated from Lake City High School, Kathy is survived by daughter Tammy and Ron Borus, son Chris and Lesley Andronick, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren all of the Brndon area. Sister Faye and Curtis Cooper of Fountain Inn, SC; Geneva and Ronnie Norton of Lake city, Tn; Cherry and Paul (Pat) Lane of Clinton, Tn A host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews from the Hawkins family in Tenn and SC, If you wish to honor Kathy, the family ask for you to donor to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Association in her name. 

