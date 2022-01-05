Judy Gail Broughton Goldberg, 75, of Harriman

Judy Gail Broughton Goldberg, age 75 and a resident of Harriman, after several years of illness, closed her eyes in death on Monday, January 3, 2022. She opened her eyes in Heaven reunited with her beloved Bob.

Judy graduated from Harriman High School. Two days after graduating high school, Judy married the love of her life, Bob. They enjoyed 57 years of a loving marriage. God blessed them with three daughters, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker for several years raising her girls. Mom was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church since 1973. She worked as a Teachers Aide at Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy and was an Honorary Grandparent at Mt. Pisgah Wee Care for several years. In the 1980s, she started working at ORNL Federal Credit Union where she became a loan officer from where she retired.

Mom enjoyed cooking and canning all the produce that Dad grew. She took great pride in preserving enough fruits and vegetables to supply the needs of the entire family. Sitting around breaking bushels of green beans, talking, and laughing became a family ritual that will be a treasured memory.

Mom demonstrated her love by meeting the needs of those around her. This was evident in her devotion to caring for her mother, uncle, and her husband. Mom became dad’s advocate when he could no longer communicate. She was an engaged mother, mamaw, and great-grandmother. Always encouraging and cheering for each of us throughout our lives. Her love, support, and banana pudding will be greatly missed.

Judy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bobby” Goldberg; parents, Owen Oliver Broughton and Georgia Grace Mayton Broughton; brother, Sandy Broughton; sister-in-law, Ailene Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Larry Goldberg, Leroy Goldberg, Bill Ferguson, and Kermit “Joe” Reed.

She is survived by her children, Melanie and David Gettys of Harriman, Dena and Bryan Lawson of Oak Ridge, Kim and Austin Spears of Kingston; grandchildren, Peter and Emily Gettys of Oliver Springs, Emilee and Jason King of Knoxville, Kayla and Cory Neeson of Oliver Springs, Megan and TJ Seiber of Kingston, Madeline Gettys of Harriman, Victoria Lawson of Oliver Springs, Aaron Spears of Nashville, and Ashton Spears of Kingston.

Mamaw so enjoyed and loved her great-grandchildren, Essie Mae Gettys, McCoy Michael Gettys, and Carter Ray Seiber. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Wilma Jean Reed of Trussville, Alabama and Willadeen (Bill) Brooks of Mt. Juliet and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank special friends and caregivers who have been so kind and supportive to our Mother: Charlotte, April, the staff of Common Wealth Senior Living and special friend, Debbie Grubb.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Keith Price officiating. A graveside service will follow at Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is serving the Goldberg family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.