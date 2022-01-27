JTV donates to RSCC’s ‘Pay It Forward’ program

(RSCC press release) Jewelry Television (JTV) has again donated $5,000 to support the Roane State Foundation’s Pay-It-Forward awards program.

JTV is one of the nation’s largest jewelry retailers and supports more than 1,300 jobs on its 16-acre Knoxville campus. It’s located next to Roane State’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences at 132 Hayfield Road.

Roane State Foundation’s Pay-It-Forward program provides aid to students to help them stay in school. That assistance can include help with books or tuition for students nearing completion of their degrees and assistance with exam fees to obtain licenses and certifications.

The program also provides help in the form of one-time support for needs such as rent payments, utility bills, or car repairs for those who may have decreased work hours or experienced job loss due to COVID-19 or other economic challenges.

Once they have jobs and are able to give back, students who receive Pay-It-Forward scholarships agree to help future Roane State students in need to complete their education.

“Jewelry Television aims to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone, so the company has a strong educational foundation,” said Charlie Wagner, the company’s vice chairman, and legal counsel. “With that in mind, we value higher education and helping people enhance their skills and training through formal instruction.”

“The college’s mission aligns with our values, and it’s important to support the community where we live and work,” Wagner added. “The idea of a program that helps set people up for success and empowers them to give back to others in need when they’re able fosters the type of community and servant leadership that is reminiscent of our culture at JTV. As such, we’re proud to support Roane State Foundation’s Pay-It-Forward program.”

JTV made its first $5,000 donation to the Pay-It-Forward program in 2019.

“We are so grateful for Jewelry Television’s continued support of this program,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “Even with the scholarships and grants available to our students, additional needs remain. The Pay-It-Forward program allows us to remove barriers to higher education so that our students are able to reach their goals.”

The College and the Foundation have seen a dramatic increase in emergency aid requests during the pandemic. Funds have been used to pay for cell phone bills, internet access due to more online classes and to assist students with housing costs. Pay-It-Forward funds have even been used to replace worn-out work boots.

Covering the cost of license and certification exams for health science students is also important because successful completion of those exams is necessary for careers.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, JTV employs many Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.