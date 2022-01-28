Johnnie Renee Hatmaker, age 50, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Johnnie was first and foremost a wonderful, loving mother who loved her church and her family. She has been a devoted wife to Daniel Hatmaker for over 30 years. She was a member of Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. Johnnie has dedicated over 20 years of service to Covenant Health as a Senior Help Desk Analyst. Johnnie loved the Lord, and she had a heart of gold. In the last couple of years, she has fought a long and difficult battle with health issues, but no matter how sick she was, you could always find her smiling. She was truly a “fighter”. Johnnie will be remembered for her intelligence and her witty sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing this sweet lady.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wendell Reavley; her son, Joseph Daniel Hatmaker; sister-in-law Marie Riggs.

Johnnie is survived by her loving husband of over 30 years, Daniel Hatmaker of Clinton, TN; mother, Linda Reavley of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Tabitha Jeffers and husband Ricky of Heiskell, TN, Hope Hatmaker of Clinton, TN; sisters, Tammy Sharp (Rusty) of Knoxville, TN, Tina Bean (Scott) of Powell, TN; grandsons, Ryker Lee Jeffers and Leland Joseph Jeffers; aunt, Shirley Young (Steven); uncle, Gerald Hatmaker (Blanche); nieces, Brittany Bean, Christina Gray (Jason) of Sevierville, TN, Lisa Pinsinski (Mark) of Knoxville, TN; nephew, Jonathan Sharp (Kelly) of Knoxville, TN; great nieces, Makenzie Gray and Brinlee Troutt; great nephews, Aiden Sharp, Nathaniel Sharp, and Caleb Pinsinski; mother-in-law, Janice Hatmaker; brothers-in-law, Louie Hatmaker, Randy Hatmaker, Chris Hatmaker, Marty Hatmaker, Brian Riggs, and Johnny Flatford; sister-in-law, Tina Hamilton; special friends, Martine Kinkade, Angela Harvey, Faith Marlow, and Tammy White. The family would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to Karen Cardwell and the Covenant Help Desk.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a visitation at Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Gerald Hatmaker, Lance White, and Rusty Sharp officiating. Johnnie will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN at 11:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.