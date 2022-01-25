John Marshall Miller of Clinton, TN passed away at his home on January 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. Mr. Miller (Johnny or Big John to close friends and family) was born on November 4, 1953, to Worth Marcellus “W.M.” and Mildred “Millie” Miller (Foust).

Mr. Miller was a native resident of Clinton and a 1971 graduate of Clinton High School. He attended Tennessee Technological University after high school until he and his high school sweetheart, Judy Farr, were married in 1973. Mr. Miller began working in the family grocery business that was originally started by his great-grandfather, J.W. Hill, and carried on with his own parents when they opened Miller’s Foodliner in 1966.

Mr. Miller continued working at his parent’s store until 1983 when he began working for Ingles Markets, where he had a successful career in store management at various stores in the East Tennessee area. He retired from Ingles in 2006 after 23 years of service.

During the 1980s, Mr. Miller began working a side job with one of his long-time friends who owned a plumbing business and taught him the ropes of plumbing. Over time, John became a master plumber himself opening a plumbing business, PipeWorks Plumbing. This area of expertise later proved useful after he retired from Ingles and began working for The Home Depot where he supervised the Plumbing Department at the Clinton Highway location until his death.

Mr. Miller has always been an avid golfer enjoying weekend adventures and golf trips with his own father and friends. He also took credit for teaching his son-in-law how to golf. He always enjoyed watching his kids’ activities when they were growing up and going to the movies with his wife. Once he had grandkids, he became an expert at playdough creations, playing horse, watching made-up dances, soccer videos, hosting Camp Grandma & Grandpa, and anything else they asked him to do!

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Judy Farr Miller, children Brandy Vachtsevanos (Chris) and William Miller, and grandchildren Ellie and Sophia Vachtsevanos.

There are many other family members and dear friends who will treasure their memories and time with John.

The family wishes to thank NHC HealthCare in Oak Ridge, Amedisys Hospice, and all our friends and family that have supported us throughout this journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org). One of John’s greatest hopes was that a cure for Parkinson’s Disease is developed in the (hopefully, not too distant) future.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is handling all the arrangements (www.holleygamble.com).

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date.