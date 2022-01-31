Jimmy Hunter, age 70, Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 52 Views

Jimmy Hunter, age 70, passed away at his home in Oliver Springs, TN on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Jimmy was a lover of the outdoors and his family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Naomi, and his father Clifford Hunter, along with many brothers and sisters. He is survived by the mother of his children, Judy Lively-Hunter; two beautiful daughters, Pint Barber and her husband Bobby, and Becky Seeber and her husband Louie. Jimmy is also survived by three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Michelle Barber, Casey Prater, and Hope Green were always keeping him busy, but he loved all three very much. Gage Marlow and Lynnlee Jackson are the great-grandchildren, whom he also loved so much. Along with many surviving brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, it was easy to say Jimmy was very loved and will forever be missed.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Arlene Denise Cole, age 60 of Jacksboro

Arlene Denise Cole, age 60 of Jacksboro, TN passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.