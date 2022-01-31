Jimmy Hunter, age 70, Oliver Springs

Jimmy Hunter, age 70, passed away at his home in Oliver Springs, TN on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Jimmy was a lover of the outdoors and his family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Naomi, and his father Clifford Hunter, along with many brothers and sisters. He is survived by the mother of his children, Judy Lively-Hunter; two beautiful daughters, Pint Barber and her husband Bobby, and Becky Seeber and her husband Louie. Jimmy is also survived by three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Michelle Barber, Casey Prater, and Hope Green were always keeping him busy, but he loved all three very much. Gage Marlow and Lynnlee Jackson are the great-grandchildren, whom he also loved so much. Along with many surviving brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, it was easy to say Jimmy was very loved and will forever be missed.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.