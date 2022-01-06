Jeff Duncan, 44, of Clinton

Jeff Duncan, 44, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly on December 25th, 2021.  Jeff was an avid Seminoles fan who loved watching and keeping up with the Florida State games.  He loved fishing, fixing things, and most importantly his family.  Jeff is survived by Mother Sheila Duncan, Children, Kendra Duncan & finance Kyle Vankleeff, Brady Duncan, and Sara Duncan.  Nieces and nephews Kyla Black & husband Rock Black, Ethan and Sam Duncan, and Matthew Routt & sister-in-law Traci Duncan.  He is preceded in death by his father Jessie Duncan and his brother Jessie Duncan.  Jeff will forever be loved but never forgotten and his memory will continue on with his loved ones every day.
In Celebration of Life, the family will be holding a service for receiving friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 5th from 5 pm to 7 pm.  The family asks that in lieu of flowers for donations towards funeral expenses. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

