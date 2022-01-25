Jean Young, age 88, of Clinton

Jean Young, age 88, of Clinton, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior at her residence on Sunday January 23rd.
A loving wife and wonderful mother who will be deeply missed by all. A woman who loved life and treasured all of God’s creation. Her beautiful heart could find good in everything. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Albert Young; her son David Young; and grandson, Douglas Young. 
She leaves behind her loving daughters, Mary Ann Young and Susan Young Ross as well as her son-in-law, Lester Ross and daughter-in-law Carol Young along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. 
The immediate family will be honoring their mother’s life with an intimate and private service per her wishes. www.holleygamble.com

