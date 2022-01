Indoor pool at Community Center to close for repairs in February

The Clinton Community Center’s indoor pool will be closed for improvements and repairs from February 5th through February 25th, according to city officials.

The closure will allow workers to update the pool and locker room areas, and officials say the pool will reopen for public swim times from 5 to 8 pm on February 25th.

If you need more information, call the Center at 865-457-0642.