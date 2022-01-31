Illnesses force cancellation of February Veterans’ Breakfast

(Press release) Due to community-wide increased cases of COVID-19 and Flu illness, the regular monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is canceled. The Breakfast this month was to be locally sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club will host another breakfast later in the year.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Upcoming breakfasts are March 12th sponsored by Brian Hunt; April 9th sponsored by Lewis Ridenour; and May 14th sponsored by William “Bear” Stephenson.

To learn more about the monthly breakfasts, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.