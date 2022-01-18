HS Hoops round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, FRIDAY 1/14/22
Clinton girls 55 Anderson County 41: Sarah Burton led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points and the Lady Dragons completed the regular-season sweep of their crosstown rivals. Bailey Burroughs added 16 and Belle Starnes 14 as Clinton improved to 12-5, 4-0 in D4AAA. Kylee Alvis led AC with 14 points, and got contributions from Jaelynn Bullock (12 points) and Emily Mustard (10), AC fell to 9-7, 1-3.
Clinton boys 83 Anderson County 40: The Dragons blew out their crosstown rivals to improve to 16-2 on the season and 4-0 in D4AAA as Jackson Garner scored a game-high 22 points. Lane Harrison scored 15 for CHS and Rishon Bright added 13 as all but one Dragon who played, scored. The Mavericks fell to 9-9, 0-4 with the loss, and were led by Zeke West’s 11 points.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAY
- Oak Ridge girls 57 Campbell County 35…Oak Ridge boys 82 Campbell County 57
- Coalfield girls 51 Oliver Springs 29…Oliver Springs boys 67 Coalfield 51
- Scott girls 41 Halls 27…Scott boys 75 Halls 67
- Cosby girls 62 Jellico 17…Jellico boys 59 Cosby 41
- Kingston girls 60 Loudon 49…Kingston boys 84 Loudon 63
- Powell girls 59 Central 46…Powell boys 76 Central 47
- Sunbright girls 51 Oneida 42…Oneida boys 44 Sunbright 37
- Oakdale girls 56 Rockwood 27…Rockwood boys 61 Oakdale 45
- Harriman girls 48 Midway 33…Harriman boys 64 Midway 34
SATURDAY 1/15/22
- Anderson County girls 54 Oliver Springs 25…Anderson County boys 53 Oliver Springs 49
- Oak Ridge girls 59 Cleveland 50…Oak Ridge boys 67 Cleveland 61
NEXT FOX & FARLEY FULL COURT PRESS
Wednesday, January 19th, Clinton at Cocke County (updates during Trading Time Primetime, with full play-by-play coverage its conclusion on WYSH).