HS Hoops round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, FRIDAY 1/14/22

Clinton girls 55 Anderson County 41: Sarah Burton led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points and the Lady Dragons completed the regular-season sweep of their crosstown rivals. Bailey Burroughs added 16 and Belle Starnes 14 as Clinton improved to 12-5, 4-0 in D4AAA. Kylee Alvis led AC with 14 points, and got contributions from Jaelynn Bullock (12 points) and Emily Mustard (10), AC fell to 9-7, 1-3.

Clinton boys 83 Anderson County 40: The Dragons blew out their crosstown rivals to improve to 16-2 on the season and 4-0 in D4AAA as Jackson Garner scored a game-high 22 points. Lane Harrison scored 15 for CHS and Rishon Bright added 13 as all but one Dragon who played, scored. The Mavericks fell to 9-9, 0-4 with the loss, and were led by Zeke West’s 11 points.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Oak Ridge girls 57 Campbell County 35…Oak Ridge boys 82 Campbell County 57

Coalfield girls 51 Oliver Springs 29…Oliver Springs boys 67 Coalfield 51

Scott girls 41 Halls 27…Scott boys 75 Halls 67

Cosby girls 62 Jellico 17…Jellico boys 59 Cosby 41

Kingston girls 60 Loudon 49…Kingston boys 84 Loudon 63

Powell girls 59 Central 46…Powell boys 76 Central 47

Sunbright girls 51 Oneida 42…Oneida boys 44 Sunbright 37

Oakdale girls 56 Rockwood 27…Rockwood boys 61 Oakdale 45

Harriman girls 48 Midway 33…Harriman boys 64 Midway 34

SATURDAY 1/15/22

Anderson County girls 54 Oliver Springs 25…Anderson County boys 53 Oliver Springs 49

Oak Ridge girls 59 Cleveland 50…Oak Ridge boys 67 Cleveland 61

NEXT FOX & FARLEY FULL COURT PRESS

Wednesday, January 19th, Clinton at Cocke County (updates during Trading Time Primetime, with full play-by-play coverage its conclusion on WYSH).