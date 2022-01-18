HS Hoops round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, FRIDAY 1/14/22

Clinton girls 55 Anderson County 41:  Sarah Burton led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points and the Lady Dragons completed the regular-season sweep of their crosstown rivals.  Bailey Burroughs added 16 and Belle Starnes 14 as Clinton improved to 12-5, 4-0 in D4AAA.  Kylee Alvis led AC with 14 points, and got contributions from Jaelynn Bullock (12 points) and Emily Mustard (10), AC fell to 9-7, 1-3.

Clinton boys 83 Anderson County 40:  The Dragons blew out their crosstown rivals to improve to 16-2 on the season and 4-0 in D4AAA as Jackson Garner scored a game-high 22 points.  Lane Harrison scored 15 for CHS and Rishon Bright added 13 as all but one Dragon who played, scored.  The Mavericks fell to 9-9, 0-4 with the loss, and were led by Zeke West’s 11 points.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

  • Oak Ridge girls 57 Campbell County 35…Oak Ridge boys 82 Campbell County 57
  • Coalfield girls 51 Oliver Springs 29…Oliver Springs boys 67 Coalfield 51
  • Scott girls 41 Halls 27…Scott boys 75 Halls 67
  • Cosby girls 62 Jellico 17…Jellico boys 59 Cosby 41
  • Kingston girls 60 Loudon 49…Kingston boys 84 Loudon 63
  • Powell girls 59 Central 46…Powell boys 76 Central 47
  • Sunbright girls 51 Oneida 42…Oneida boys 44 Sunbright 37
  • Oakdale girls 56 Rockwood 27…Rockwood boys 61 Oakdale 45
  • Harriman girls 48 Midway 33…Harriman boys 64 Midway 34

SATURDAY 1/15/22

  • Anderson County girls 54 Oliver Springs 25…Anderson County boys 53 Oliver Springs 49
  • Oak Ridge girls 59 Cleveland 50…Oak Ridge boys 67 Cleveland 61

NEXT FOX & FARLEY FULL COURT PRESS

Wednesday, January 19th, Clinton at Cocke County (updates during Trading Time Primetime, with full play-by-play coverage its conclusion on WYSH).

