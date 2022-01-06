Hope elected to ECA Executive Board

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

(Oak Ridge press release)  City of Oak Ridge Councilman Chuck Hope has been unanimously elected to the Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) Executive Board of Directors. The Board met in conjunction with the National Cleanup Workshop held in December in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) is the only nonprofit, membership organization of local governments that host or are adjacent to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sites. The organization brings together local government officials to share information, establish policy positions, and to promote community interests to address an increasingly complex set of environmental, regulatory, and economic development issues at DOE sites across the nation.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the ECA Executive Board with colleagues from other DOE communities,” said Councilman Hope. “Given the breadth and depth of DOE’s Environmental Management Program, it’s crucial for local elected officials to engage with the agency on matters of vital importance to our communities.”

Roane County Executive and outgoing ECA Board Chairman Ron Wood added: “Chuck’s knowledge of the DOE programs in Oak Ridge and demonstrated leadership make him the perfect choice to serve on the Executive Board. It’s important to have representation from Oak Ridge in this national forum.”  

Councilman Hope has served on City Council since July 2011 and has been active with the ECA for more than nine years.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Courthouse closing, Dragon hoops postponed

The Anderson County Courthouse will close early today (Thursday 1/6) due to snow. The Clinton/Fulton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.