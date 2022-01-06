Hope elected to ECA Executive Board

(Oak Ridge press release) City of Oak Ridge Councilman Chuck Hope has been unanimously elected to the Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) Executive Board of Directors. The Board met in conjunction with the National Cleanup Workshop held in December in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) is the only nonprofit, membership organization of local governments that host or are adjacent to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sites. The organization brings together local government officials to share information, establish policy positions, and to promote community interests to address an increasingly complex set of environmental, regulatory, and economic development issues at DOE sites across the nation.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the ECA Executive Board with colleagues from other DOE communities,” said Councilman Hope. “Given the breadth and depth of DOE’s Environmental Management Program, it’s crucial for local elected officials to engage with the agency on matters of vital importance to our communities.”

Roane County Executive and outgoing ECA Board Chairman Ron Wood added: “Chuck’s knowledge of the DOE programs in Oak Ridge and demonstrated leadership make him the perfect choice to serve on the Executive Board. It’s important to have representation from Oak Ridge in this national forum.”

Councilman Hope has served on City Council since July 2011 and has been active with the ECA for more than nine years.