Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Clinton

Historic Downtown Clinton announces completion of new sign

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 76 Views

(Press release)  Historic Downtown Clinton is proud to announce the completion of new landscaping for the Gateway Sign located in front of the Walgreens on Main Street.  Our committee felt this was an important project to welcome people to the Historic District. WADEscapes Total Lawn & Landscape Management did an amazing job designing, building, and planting to make the sign stand out.

This upgrade was made possible by a very generous donation from the Hollingsworth Foundation to Historic Downtown Clinton, a 501c3 looking to enhance and preserve the historic district of Clinton. 

Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Clinton

WADEscapes, a local landscaping company, also made a donation in upgrades to the landscaping project.

Historic Downtown Clinton is very proud of the local commitment to enhancing our community and we thank every individual that made this possible.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns January 19th

The Clinton Police Department is inviting the community to come and share some coffee with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.