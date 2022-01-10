Historic Downtown Clinton announces completion of new sign

(Press release) Historic Downtown Clinton is proud to announce the completion of new landscaping for the Gateway Sign located in front of the Walgreens on Main Street. Our committee felt this was an important project to welcome people to the Historic District. WADEscapes Total Lawn & Landscape Management did an amazing job designing, building, and planting to make the sign stand out.

This upgrade was made possible by a very generous donation from the Hollingsworth Foundation to Historic Downtown Clinton, a 501c3 looking to enhance and preserve the historic district of Clinton.

Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Clinton

WADEscapes, a local landscaping company, also made a donation in upgrades to the landscaping project.

Historic Downtown Clinton is very proud of the local commitment to enhancing our community and we thank every individual that made this possible.