High school hoops scores, schedules

The high school basketball doubleheader scheduled for Monday, January 24th (today) between Hardin Valley and Clinton has been postponed due to scheduling issues within the Hardin Valley program.  The games between HVA and Clinton will be played on February 9th at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.  The double-dip will be heard right here on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press on WYSH.  In the meantime, CHS Boys’ Coach Chris Lockard tells WYSH that he is trying to find an opponent for one day this week.  If that effort fails, CHS won’t be back in action until this Friday at Scott.

WYSH Sports Director and Voice of the Dragons, Jim Harris, missed last week’s games at Cocke County and Halls due to COVID but will be back for the rest of the season.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD FRIDAY 1/21/22

  • Halls girls 67 Clinton 48…Clinton boys 64 Halls 49
  • Scott girls 27 Anderson County 24…Scott boys 77 Anderson County 68
  • Oak Ridge girls 69 Powell 55…Oak Ridge boys 81 Powell 70
  • Oneida girls 59 Oliver Springs 36…Oneida boys 75 Oliver Springs 69 (2OT)
  • Sunbright girls 45 Wartburg 36…Sunbright boys 57 Wartburg 45
  • Central girls 71 Karns 59…Central boys 75 Karns 67
  • Coalfield girls 58 Oakdale 41…Oakdale boys 79 Coalfield 50
  • Midway girls 58 Rockwood 18…Rockwood boys 52 Midway 50

SATURDAY 1/22/22

  • Coalfield girls 55 Midway 45…Midway boys 67 Coalfield 55
  • Harriman girls 50 Oneida 45…Oneida boys 60 Harriman 49

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 1/24/22

  • Karns at Campbell County
  • Halls at Heritage
  • Jellico at Oakdale

TUESDAY 1/25/22

  • Anderson County at Carter
  • Central at Campbell County
  • Kingston at McMinn Central
  • Halls at Seymour
  • Oliver Springs at Wartburg
  • Oak Ridge at West
  • Midway at Oakdale
  • Sunbright at Sale Creek

