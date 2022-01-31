High School Hoops: Lady Dragons make history, Dragons sweep District

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, FRIDAY 1/28/22
- Clinton girls 49 Scott 44: The Lady Dragons clinched their first regular-season District championship since 1980 and secured the top seed in next month’s District tournament by completing the season sweep of the Lady Highlanders. Sarah Burton scored 25 points, moving her to within 40 points of reaching the 2000-point mark for her career, and CHS improved to 13-7, 5-1 in D4AAA. Ally York added 12 points and Belle Starnes gave the Lady Dragons a lift coming out of halftime as she scored eight of her nine points in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
- Clinton boys 73 Scott 60: Second-ranked Clinton swept its regular-season District schedule by downing Scott in front of a rowdy crowd in Huntsville. Jackson Garner paced CHS (19-2, 6-0 D4AAA) with 27 points, while Rishon Bright added 14, and Lane Harrison and Trace Thackerson each scored 11. The sixth-ranked Highlanders were led by Trey Morrow, who scored a game-high 38.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES (GIRLS)
- Halls 61 Anderson County 37
- Oak Ridge 67 Karns 40
- Powell 67 Campbell County 29
- Sunbright 46 Oliver Springs 22
- Coalfield 56 Wartburg 52
- Central 44 West 33
- Harriman 51 Rockwood 25
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES (BOYS)
- Halls 84 Anderson County 59
- Oak Ridge 73 Karns 72
- Campbell County 63 Powell 62
- Oliver Springs 54 Sunbright 31
- Coalfield 71 Wartburg 61
- West 80 Central 60
- Harriman 56 Rockwood 41
SATURDAY 1/29/22
- Anderson County girls 55 Northview Academy 48
- Anderson County boys 65 Northview Academy 60
SCHEDULE, MONDAY 1/31/22
- Oak Ridge at Central
- Williamsburg (KY) at Jellico
- First Baptist Academy at Union County
- Sunbright at Midway
TUESDAY 2/1/22
- Fulton at Clinton (WYSH)
- Anderson County at Gibbs
- Campbell County at Oak Ridge
- Oliver Springs at Maryville Christian
- Jellico at Oneida
- West at Karns
- Meigs County at Kingston
- Oakdale at Harriman
- Wartburg at Rockwood
- Carter at Scott
- Coalfield at Lenoir City