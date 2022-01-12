High school basketball scores, F&F FCP preview

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 1/11/22

Seymour girls 48 Anderson County 27…Anderson County boys 71 Seymour 42

Oak Ridge girls 72 Karns 38…Oak Ridge boys 82 Karns 58

Powell girls 38 Campbell County 34…Campbell County boys 93 Powell 89 (2OT)

Oliver Springs girls 40 Oakdale 32…Oliver Springs boys 67 Oakdale 45

Jellico girls 41 Rockwood 37…Jellico boys 55 Rockwood 51

Meigs County girls 66 Kingston 57…Meigs County boys 73 Kingston 55

Sunbright girls 49 Cumberland Gap 34…Sunbright boys 45 Cumberland Gap 37

Coalfield girls 52 Harriman 41…Harriman boys 72 Coalfield 37

Union County girls 53 Austin-East 40…Austin-East boys 61 Union County 55

Wednesday night, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons head to Knoxville to face off against the Fulton Falcons on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

In the first game, the Lady Dragons come in on a five-game winning streak and with an 11-4 record. The Lady Falcons are 10-4 this season, coming off a win Tuesday night at Lenoir City, 78-40. Clinton’s girls last played Tuesday, January 4th, when they rallied at home for a 59-58 win over Seymour.

In the boys’ game, the red-hot Dragons, who enter the game with a 15-1 record and a 15-game winning streak, will tangle with the 12-3 Falcons, who also blew past Lenoir City on Tuesday by the score of 72-42. The Falcons are coached by Anderson County native Jody Wright.

Clinton played on Monday at Riverdale, winning 85-60, as three players hit for double figures and Lane Harrison tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.