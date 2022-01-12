High school basketball scores, F&F FCP preview

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, TUESDAY 1/11/22

  • Seymour girls 48 Anderson County 27…Anderson County boys 71 Seymour 42
  • Oak Ridge girls 72 Karns 38…Oak Ridge boys 82 Karns 58
  • Powell girls 38 Campbell County 34…Campbell County boys 93 Powell 89 (2OT)
  • Oliver Springs girls 40 Oakdale 32…Oliver Springs boys 67 Oakdale 45
  • Jellico girls 41 Rockwood 37…Jellico boys 55 Rockwood 51
  • Meigs County girls 66 Kingston 57…Meigs County boys 73 Kingston 55
  • Sunbright girls 49 Cumberland Gap 34…Sunbright boys 45 Cumberland Gap 37
  • Coalfield girls 52 Harriman 41…Harriman boys 72 Coalfield 37
  • Union County girls 53 Austin-East 40…Austin-East boys 61 Union County 55

Wednesday night, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons head to Knoxville to face off against the Fulton Falcons on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

In the first game, the Lady Dragons come in on a five-game winning streak and with an 11-4 record.  The Lady Falcons are 10-4 this season, coming off a win Tuesday night at Lenoir City, 78-40.  Clinton’s girls last played Tuesday, January 4th, when they rallied at home for a 59-58 win over Seymour.

In the boys’ game, the red-hot Dragons, who enter the game with a 15-1 record and a 15-game winning streak, will tangle with the 12-3 Falcons, who also blew past Lenoir City on Tuesday by the score of 72-42.  The Falcons are coached by Anderson County native Jody Wright.

Clinton played on Monday at Riverdale, winning 85-60, as three players hit for double figures and Lane Harrison tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

