Green McAdoo will host annual MLK prayer breakfast January 17th

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and its Board Members will be hosting their annual prayer breakfast on Monday, January 17th, at the Green McAdoo Recreation Center, located at 101 School Street in Clinton.

The event will begin with breakfast at 8:30 am, with the prayer service beginning at 9.

The community is invited to attend and there is no charge.

If you need more information, or if you are a local minister who wishes to participate, please contact the Center Director, Adam Velk at avelk@clintontn.net or 865-463-6500.

