Gidgett Ann Whaley, age 58 of Caryville

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 83 Views

Gidgett Ann Whaley, age 58 of Caryville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 21, 1963 to Billy George and Ruthie Jefferies Tindell in Oak Ridge. She will be remembered as a beloved wife and aunt who loved quilting and going to quilting shows. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by: father, Billy George Tindell; niece, Samantha Taylor; and nephew, Weston Clark.

She is survived by: husband of 41 years, Jimmy Whaley; mother, Ruthie Sue Tindell; sisters, Sandy Hembree and husband Johnnie, Tina Roberts and husband Charles, Heather Clark and husband Michael; brother, Randy Tindell; nephews Zachary Roberts, Phillip Roberts, and Randy Tindell; nieces, Gracie Roberts, Journie Clark, and Tiffanie Tindell; brother-in-law, Gary Whaley and family; special friends, Tanya Moss, John and Barb Yglesies, Mary Shirey; and many other family and friends.The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am at the Robbins Cemetery in Dutch Valley. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Tammy McKamey age 50 of Knoxville

Tammy McKamey age 50 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Parkwest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.