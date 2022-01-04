Gidgett Ann Whaley, age 58 of Caryville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 21, 1963 to Billy George and Ruthie Jefferies Tindell in Oak Ridge. She will be remembered as a beloved wife and aunt who loved quilting and going to quilting shows. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by: father, Billy George Tindell; niece, Samantha Taylor; and nephew, Weston Clark.

She is survived by: husband of 41 years, Jimmy Whaley; mother, Ruthie Sue Tindell; sisters, Sandy Hembree and husband Johnnie, Tina Roberts and husband Charles, Heather Clark and husband Michael; brother, Randy Tindell; nephews Zachary Roberts, Phillip Roberts, and Randy Tindell; nieces, Gracie Roberts, Journie Clark, and Tiffanie Tindell; brother-in-law, Gary Whaley and family; special friends, Tanya Moss, John and Barb Yglesies, Mary Shirey; and many other family and friends.The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am at the Robbins Cemetery in Dutch Valley.