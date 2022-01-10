Gary Gene Lowery, age 73, of Clinton

Gary Gene Lowery, age 73, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.Gary was an Electrician / Welder for Bull Run Steam Plant for many years. He was married to Marjorie Elaine Lowery for 18 years, He was a veteran of the Navy. Gary loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed football, NASCAR, and was an avid fisherman. Gary was a Godly man, a Deacon, who loved the Lord and was a good provider for his family.

He will be missed tremendously by his family and all who knew him.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Lowery: mother, Bethel Petree Lowery: brothers, Joseph Douglas Lowery, Clifton Wayne Lowery
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Lowery of Clinton, TN: son, Robert Joseph Lawson of Clinton, TN: daughters, Jennifer Lowery Wright (Clay) of Clinton, TN: Lori Bedsole (Shawn) of Andersonville, TN: brothers, James Lowery (Judy) of Knoxville, TN: sister, Joanne Lee (Terry) of Clinton, TN: grandchildren, Joseph Lowery, Joshua Wilson, Caleb Wilson, Charity Kerr: great grandchildren, Hudson Kerr, Ava Kerr, Jameson Wilson.

There will be a celebration of life in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, Tn, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5-7pm, with the funeral to follow at 7pm with Reverend Justin Phillips officiating.
Jones Mortuary LLC, Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.

