Gary Gene Lowery, age 73, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.Gary was an Electrician / Welder for Bull Run Steam Plant for many years. He was married to Marjorie Elaine Lowery for 18 years, He was a veteran of the Navy. Gary loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed football, NASCAR, and was an avid fisherman. Gary was a Godly man, a Deacon, who loved the Lord and was a good provider for his family.

He will be missed tremendously by his family and all who knew him.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Lowery: mother, Bethel Petree Lowery: brothers, Joseph Douglas Lowery, Clifton Wayne Lowery

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Lowery of Clinton, TN: son, Robert Joseph Lawson of Clinton, TN: daughters, Jennifer Lowery Wright (Clay) of Clinton, TN: Lori Bedsole (Shawn) of Andersonville, TN: brothers, James Lowery (Judy) of Knoxville, TN: sister, Joanne Lee (Terry) of Clinton, TN: grandchildren, Joseph Lowery, Joshua Wilson, Caleb Wilson, Charity Kerr: great grandchildren, Hudson Kerr, Ava Kerr, Jameson Wilson.

There will be a celebration of life in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, Tn, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5-7pm, with the funeral to follow at 7pm with Reverend Justin Phillips officiating.

