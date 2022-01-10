Fugitive escapes in Morgan, gets caught in Knox

An inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Complex escaped Saturday after walking off a work detail but was apprehended in Knoxville early Sunday morning.

Corrections officials notified the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies that 44-year-old Jason Copley had walked off the work detail, and possibly could be headed to Knoxville.

Officers eventually located Copley inside a home on Woodrow Drive in Knoxville, but when they tried to contact him, they heard shots fired inside the house and backed off as they awaited the KPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team to arrive, which happened at around 3 am Sunday.

Following three hours of negotiating, Copley surrendered and was taken back to the state prison in Wartburg without further incident. He will be charged with escape, according to TDOC, which will likely extend his sentence past its expected end date in 2025.