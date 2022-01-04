First Veterans Breakfast of 2022 is this Saturday

(Submitted)  Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast, and welcome in the New Year.  The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally co-sponsored this month by Ryan Spitzer.

The breakfast will be held on January 8th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for its role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

February 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club, March 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Brian Hunt, April 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Lewis Ridenour, and May 14th’s Breakfast is sponsored by William “Bear” Stephenson.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

