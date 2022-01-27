ET area hospitals ask for public’s help, patience during Omicron surge

Several hospitals serving East Tennessee released a joint statement Wednesday urging people to be patient with healthcare workers as they continue managing an influx of patients.

The statement (which you can read on our website) was issued by Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, the Sweetwater Hospital Association, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center. In it, officials say the COVID-19 Omicron variant is racing through East Tennessee, spreading easily from person to person and increasing hospitalizations in the area.

Officials write “This year we are also seeing large numbers of patients with respiratory illnesses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumonia, and post-COVID-19 complications, in addition to heart attacks, strokes and other emergent care needs.”

Emergency departments are overflowing with these cases and other medical emergencies, leading to longer-than-usual wait times as we work to deliver care to everyone who needs it.

The statement also reminds people that health care workers are not immune to viruses, and many of them are absent because of illnesses.

Even with these challenges, officials stress that no one should postpone any regular screenings or appointments, and if they do have a serious injury or life-threatening illness, they should definitely get to the emergency room as quickly as possible.

The letter also asks people who have mild COVID-19 symptoms or who are asymptomatic to visit a community testing location before going to the emergency room.

Officials also reiterated that everyone should still follow the so-called core actions that we have become so familiar with over the past two years, namely:

Wash your hands frequently.

Wear a mask and socially distance.

Follow hospital visitation guidelines designed to keep you, your loved one, and health care providers safe.

Stay home if you are sick.

Get vaccinated and boosted

As they have done at heroic levels since the beginning of the pandemic, our teams are continuing to work diligently and selflessly to care for our communities,” the statement says. “We are here for you when you need us. We ask for your patience and kindness to our health care workers and to one another during these challenging times.”

Full text of the statement made Wednesday, January 26th.

To the Communities We Serve,

As we prepare to face a third year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our communities are still in an emergency. Health care systems continue to be under unprecedented strain. We remain committed to delivering the medical services needed by our communities, but we need your help.

The Omicron variant is racing through East Tennessee with lightning speed, spreading easily from person to person, increasing infections and hospitalizations. This year we are also seeing large numbers of patients with respiratory illnesses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumonia, and post-COVID-19 complications, in addition to heart attacks, strokes, and other emergent care needs. Our emergency departments are overflowing with these cases and other medical emergencies, leading to longer-than-usual wait times as we work to deliver care to all who are counting on us.

Health care workers are not immune to viruses. Many of our team members are absent because of their own illness, impacting the number of health care workers available to provide care.

Our hospital organizations are adapting as best we can to these circumstances, and we need your help. The safety of our patients, visitors, and team members is always our top priority, and we encourage you to seek health care when and where you need it. Do not postpone regular screenings or appointments. If you have a serious injury or life-threatening illness or condition, don’t hesitate to seek emergency treatment. If you are asymptomatic or experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, visit a community testing location prior to seeking care at the emergency department. Follow the core actions: Wash your hands frequently. Wear a mask and socially distance. Follow hospital visitation guidelines designed to keep you, your loved one, and health care providers safe. Stay home if you are sick. Get vaccinated and boosted.

As they have done at heroic levels since the beginning of the pandemic, our teams are continuing to work diligently and selflessly to care for our communities. We are here for you when you need us. We ask for your patience and kindness to our health care workers and to one another during these challenging times.

To our health care community, we are immensely grateful for the sustained hard work all of you are doing every day. You have been in it for the long haul, serving nobly, and we sincerely thank you for your unwavering dedication to our patients.

Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, Sweetwater Hospital Association, Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center