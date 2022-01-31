ORNL employees gather on the campus quad for the Facilities and Operations Charity Carnival for Kids and Barbecue Cookoff to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital on June 23, 2021. Credit: Carlos Jones/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Employee-led giving at ORNL nets $944,000 for area nonprofits

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

(Submitted) Employees of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory gave nearly $800,000 to local nonprofits through the lab’s employee giving programs in 2021. ORNL’s managing contractor, UT-Battelle, provided an additional $144,000 in corporate contributions.
These contributions from ORNL’s employees benefit 169 area and regional nonprofits. Just a few of the organizations receiving funds are Second Harvest Food Bank of East TennesseeSt. Jude Children’s Research HospitalEast Tennessee Children’s HospitalUnited WayIsaiah 117 HouseCASA of the Tennessee Heartland, Ronald McDonald House CharitiesYoSTEMOak Ridge Computer Science Girls and the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge.
“Our giving programs are driven by our employees,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “One of our core commitments as an employer is to give back to our communities, and the generosity of our employees—especially during the pandemic, with so many needs and challenges—is just exemplary. It is an honor to be a part of an organization so passionate about serving our neighbors.”
The largest of the programs, ORNL Gives, represents a new approach to the lab’s annual giving campaign that provides employees more flexibility in how they participate. In 2021, the lab’s administrative units, called directorates, chose the organizations they wanted to support and were given the opportunity to compete as teams for additional funds through challenges with other directorates. Participation in volunteer service and educational events also was rewarded with additional funds for a designated nonprofit.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

THP: One hurt in rollover wreck on I-75

One person was injured in a Saturday night traffic accident on I-75 in Anderson County. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.