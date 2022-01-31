(Submitted) Employees of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory gave nearly $800,000 to local nonprofits through the lab’s employee giving programs in 2021. ORNL’s managing contractor, UT-Battelle, provided an additional $144,000 in corporate contributions.
These contributions from ORNL’s employees benefit 169 area and regional nonprofits. Just a few of the organizations receiving funds are Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, United Way, Isaiah 117 House, CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, Ronald McDonald House Charities, YoSTEM, Oak Ridge Computer Science Girls and the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge.
“Our giving programs are driven by our employees,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “One of our core commitments as an employer is to give back to our communities, and the generosity of our employees—especially during the pandemic, with so many needs and challenges—is just exemplary. It is an honor to be a part of an organization so passionate about serving our neighbors.”
The largest of the programs, ORNL Gives, represents a new approach to the lab’s annual giving campaign that provides employees more flexibility in how they participate. In 2021, the lab’s administrative units, called directorates, chose the organizations they wanted to support and were given the opportunity to compete as teams for additional funds through challenges with other directorates. Participation in volunteer service and educational events also was rewarded with additional funds for a designated nonprofit.
Employee-led giving at ORNL nets $944,000 for area nonprofits
(Submitted) Employees of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory gave nearly $800,000 to local nonprofits through the lab’s employee giving programs in 2021. ORNL’s managing contractor, UT-Battelle, provided an additional $144,000 in corporate contributions.