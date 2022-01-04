Emily Cooper, age 27 of Clinton gained her angel wings on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born August 8, 1994 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout her life Emily loved art work and coloring. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gail Osborne Cooper.

She is survived by her father, Tommy Calvin Cooper; daughter, Sarah Blunt; fiancé, Derek Williams Messamore; grandfather, Tommy Cooper; grandmother, Donna Baxter & husband Ralph Ham; brother, Brandon Cooper; uncles, Ray Daniels, Ozzie Osborne, & Tim Osborne; aunts, Elisa Belcher, Gracie Bullard & wife Cheryl, Holly Jacobs & husband Dane; 2 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related