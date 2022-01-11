Drop-in information session for prospective members of OR boards, committees

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

(OR press release)  Oak Ridge City Council will host a drop-in advisory board information session this month.

Candidates interested in applying for a City Board or Commission are encouraged to come to the Social Room at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on January 19, 2022, anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.

The session is an opportunity for those who have applied or are interested in applying to meet with Councilmembers, introduce themselves, and ask any questions they have. Last year, there were 79 applicants for City Boards and/or Commissions which is nearly 20 more than the previous year. We hope that offering more chances to get questions answered encourages even more residents to apply and be selected for advisory board service this year.

Light refreshments will be served.

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Those showing signs or symptoms of the virus should not attend.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OR Council approves grant to aid in identifying ‘Baby Wyatt’

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council voted to accept a $5246 grant from a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.