Dragons roll at Riverdale

Monday night, the Clinton Dragons traveled to Murfreesboro to face Riverdale in a boys-only game, and the top-ranked Dragons made the most of their trip, hammering their hosts, 85-60, for their 15th straight win.

Clinton (15-1) was led by Jackson Garner’s 29 points but also got big nights from Trace Thackerson—who had 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists—and Lane Harrison, who scored 17 while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Clinton plays at Fulton Wednesday on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

ELSEWHERE

Sunbright girls 48 Coalfield 45…Sunbright boys 50 Coalfield 45

Scott girls 40 Cosby 35…Scott boys 92 Cosby 41

TUESDAY 1/11/22

Anderson County at Seymour

Karns at Oak Ridge

Powell at Campbell County

Oliver Springs at Oakdale

Jellico at Rockwood

Austin-East at Union County

Cumberland Gap at Sunbright

Midway at Wartburg

Coalfield at Harriman

Gibbs at Halls

WEDNESDAY 1/12/22

Clinton at Fulton (WYSH)