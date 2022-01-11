Dragons roll at Riverdale

Monday night, the Clinton Dragons traveled to Murfreesboro to face Riverdale in a boys-only game, and the top-ranked Dragons made the most of their trip, hammering their hosts, 85-60, for their 15th straight win. 

Clinton (15-1) was led by Jackson Garner’s 29 points but also got big nights from Trace Thackerson—who had 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists—and Lane Harrison, who scored 17 while grabbing 11 rebounds. 

Clinton plays at Fulton Wednesday on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press. 

ELSEWHERE

  • Sunbright girls 48 Coalfield 45…Sunbright boys 50 Coalfield 45
  • Scott girls 40 Cosby 35…Scott boys 92 Cosby 41

TUESDAY 1/11/22

  • Anderson County at Seymour
  • Karns at Oak Ridge
  • Powell at Campbell County
  • Oliver Springs at Oakdale
  • Jellico at Rockwood
  • Austin-East at Union County
  • Cumberland Gap at Sunbright
  • Midway at Wartburg
  • Coalfield at Harriman
  • Gibbs at Halls

WEDNESDAY 1/12/22

  • Clinton at Fulton (WYSH)

