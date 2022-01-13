Dragons, Lady Dragons see streaks snapped in Knoxville

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, WEDNESDAY 1/12/22
- Fulton girls 56 #17 (AAA) Clinton 41: Fulton started to pull away after a back-and-forth first quarter, and pulled further away in the second half to snap Clinton’s five-game winning streak. The Lady Falcons improved to 11-4 as their defense spent much of the evening frustrating Lady Dragon senior standout Sarah Burton, who was held to 15 points, 14 points below her season scoring average. Ally York led CHS (11-5) with 18 points, including four three-pointers, but Fulton proved to be too much on their home floor.
- #3 Fulton boys 68 #1 Clinton 52: Clinton’s 15-game winning streak came to an end at Jody Wright Arena as three Falcons hit for double figures and the Dragons had an off night shooting from both the floor and the free-throw line. Jackson Garner scored 16 to lead Clinton before fouling out early in the fourth quarter on what we will politely refer to as a “controversial” call during a scramble for a loose ball. Lane Harrison scored 14 for Clinton, which fell to 15-2 on the season. Fulton improved to 13-3 on the year with their 10th straight win. Wednesday marked Clinton’s first trip to Fulton since December of 2003. Fulton visits the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium for the return trip on February 1st.
SCHEDULE, THURSDAY 1/13/22
- Oakdale at Oliver Springs
FRIDAY, 1/14/22
- Anderson County at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)
- Oak Ridge at Campbell County
- Coalfield at Oliver Springs
- Jellico at Cosby
- Kingston at Loudon
- Central at Powell
- Oneida at Sunbright
- Halls at Scott
- Harriman at Midway
- Rockwood at Oakdale
SATURDAY 1/15/22
- Oliver Springs at Anderson County (GV 2:00, BV 3:30)
- Oak Ridge at Cleveland