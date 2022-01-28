Dragons, Highlanders preview

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons close out their regular-season District schedules Friday with a trip to face the Scott Highlanders.

In the opener, the Lady Dragons will try and secure the regular-season championship and the top seed in the postseason tournament, but to do so, will have to beat the Lady Highlanders for a third time this season. In December, Clinton won at home in a District game, 57-40, and again the following week in a non-District affair at a holiday tournament, 44-32. Clinton enters the game with a record of 12-7 overall, and 4-1 in District play. The Lady Highlanders are 7-14, 3-2 in D4AAA.

The boys’ game is a top 10 matchup, as the Dragons come in at #2 in Class AAA and the Highlanders are at #6.

Clinton won the first meeting at the Donnie Dome, 51-49, in a thriller, and clinched the regular-season District crown a week ago with their win at Halls. Clinton is 18-2, and 5-0 in D4AAA, while the Highlanders are 19-5, 3-2.