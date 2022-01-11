Donations sought to help ET Stamey as his recovery continues

If you live in Clinton, you are no doubt aware that City Councilman and Clinton City Schools Athletic Director, ET Stamey, suffered a stroke a few weeks ago. He is recovering and rehabilitating right now, but when he gets home, his friends hope to have some surprises waiting for him.

ET’s friends are banding together to raise money to pay for needed home renovations to ensure that ET can live “independently and successfully.” These renovations will include, but not be limited to, things like a ramp and a handicapped-accessible bathroom.

A website has been set up to accept donations, and you can find it at www.DonateToET.com. If you would prefer, you may also drop off cash or check donations at the Clinton City Schools’ Central Office. If you donate in check form, please make sure it is made out to Rita Ballinger or ET Stamey.