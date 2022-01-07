Delays in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 72 Views

Several Oak Ridge city offices opened late today (Friday, Jan. 7), due to the inclement weather.

All city offices opened at 10 am. The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will open at 1 p.m. and the Centennial Golf Course will be closed on Friday.

